How To Stream Great Music While Keeping Your Work Groove

With the U.S. launch of Spotify, music fans who spend their day at a computer pretty much have their every wish granted. But it’s also a workplace curse, because you can now endlessly search and queue up tracks (Spotify), stream algorithmically perfect tunes (Pandora), and groove with your friends (Turntable.fm). But can you get anything done in the meantime?

Then again, does any music actually help you crank on deadline?

Music is a subtle but strong mood agent. The masters of commercial and enterprise background music, Muzak, have a host of self-serving research assembled (direct PDF link there) that suggests music can lower stress and improve productivity. Workers in a British bank cleared 22.3% more checks with “engaging” music than workers with very slow or no music, according to studies by Dr. Adrian North at the University of Leicester. In another study, half the participants listened to “music to induce happiness,” while the other half listened to music “to induce aggression.” You can guess which group had 55 volunteers offering to hand out flyers for a disabled athlete charity, and which had 23.

What variety of music will best help you get through the day? That’s a mostly anecdotal field. I’ve previously dug into the topic, finding that some like classical, others techno and ambient tracks, and some like to get clever and play foreign music tracks, so they definitely can’t focus on the words. You might find that Jens Lekman somehow makes you aggressive, or be so familiar with Mastodon that it’s basically audio comfort food.

With that in mind, we plunged into the major streaming services to see which offered the best opportunity for finding your own happiness-inducing, check-clearing groove, without outright begging you to change the playlist/channel/seeding artist.

Spotify