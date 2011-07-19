Know Any “Know It All’s?”

Do either of these sound like anyone you know? Do either of these sound like you?
Why
not ask the people who want the best for you and who will be candid
with you? And when you do, ask them how much they feel that your being
in one or the other columns affects how much people respect you.
Having an Opinion
1. Don’t offer it unless they are asked
2. Have basic trust
3. Not need to prove or show something
4. Don’t need to control people and situation
5. More secure within themselves
6. Cooperate with something they disagree with
7. View and live life as “win win”
8. Low maintenance (easy to please, hard to upset)
9. Not take things personally
10. Okay with being wrong
11. Other serving
12. Great guest at holiday dinners
Being Opinionated
1. Offer it without being asked
2. Have basic distrust
3. Always need to prove or show something
4. Always need to control people and situation
5. Less secure within themselves
6. Won’t cooperate with something they disagree with
7. View and live life as “zero sum”
8. High maintenance (hard to please, easy to upset)
9. Take things too personally and then verbally bite back
10. Can’t handle being wrong
11. Self-serving
12. Pain in the a** at holiday dinners