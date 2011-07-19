advertisement
Know Any “Know It All’s?”

By Mark Goulston1 minute Read

Do either of these sound like anyone you know? Do either of these sound like you?

Why
not ask the people who want the best for you and who will be candid
with you? And when you do, ask them how much they feel that your being
in one or the other columns affects how much people respect you.

Having an Opinion

1. Don’t offer it unless they are asked

2. Have basic trust

3. Not need to prove or show something

4. Don’t need to control people and situation

5. More secure within themselves

6. Cooperate with something they disagree with

7. View and live life as “win win”

8. Low maintenance (easy to please, hard to upset)

9. Not take things personally

10. Okay with being wrong

11. Other serving

12. Great guest at holiday dinners

 

Being Opinionated

1. Offer it without being asked

2. Have basic distrust

3. Always need to prove or show something

4. Always need to control people and situation

5. Less secure within themselves

6. Won’t cooperate with something they disagree with

7. View and live life as “zero sum”

8. High maintenance (hard to please, easy to upset)

9. Take things too personally and then verbally bite back

10. Can’t handle being wrong

11. Self-serving

12. Pain in the a** at holiday dinners

