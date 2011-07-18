Brand/Cause Partnerships: GMC And Invisible People (Part II)

In We First I promote brand and cause partnerships because they provide benefits to both parties. Building on Part 1 of this story that examined the benefits to brands, today we examine what is the benefit to a cause that partners with a company? I had the great pleasure of speaking with Mark Horvarth , founder of Invisible People about the rewards of partnering with GMC.

SM: Hi, Mark. Tell us what is the value to you and the homeless cause that you’ve discovered through working with GMC?

MH: Obviously brands have to sell products. If they don’t, they can’t fuel any missions. For me, the Terrain is awesome, the gas is awesome, the homeless people love it, but the most important thing is relationships. For me, how I work with brands — my strategy — is that people don’t listen to politicians anymore. They don’t want to listen to a ‘homeless expert,’ but if you have Pepsi or GMC or Hanes or DoubleTree talking about the issues of homelessness, it becomes validated and people start paying attention. It’s also validated my efforts when big brands partner with me, and all I am is this little guy screaming really loudly about homelessness and poverty, it increases the impact. It all goes together and literally because of all this housing programs have started. There were people who were homeless that slept inside last night because of Invisible People.

SM: That is such an incredible, tangible difference. It’s also really important the way that brands engage — whether they do it authentically or whether it is thinly veiled self-promotion. Can you talk to me about how important it is for brand to be truly committed?

MH: What’s interesting is that the best brand relationships I’ve made weren’t made in the traditional way. I didn’t make a request like a formal sponsorship deck. It was just a conversation that came up where we discovered we could mutually benefit each other. Next thing you know, we’re working together. Those have been the best.

SM: From your perspective, as someone who has been promoting the cause of homelessness, what do you see as the benefits to the GMC brand?

MH: There are a couple of things that happen. First off, there is a lot of talk about ROI. There’s very little investment, you know? When GMC loans me a car, I’m not saying it’s nothing, but it’s not as expensive as, say, a Super Bowl commercial. So the return is almost immediate and the investment is comparatively low. Also, through me, GMC now has a very long car commercial. Where your car commercial on TV lasts thirty seconds, I’m will be on the road until early November. So by doing it with the social media communities and influencers you have a ripple effect, where the conversation multiplies and multiplies. The end result is still to sell a car, but now people feel good about it.