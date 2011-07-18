Do Your People Really Know What You Expect From Them?

When you first employ people, relationships start off very clear. Both you and the new employees have a clear sense of what their contractual duties are and what they are being paid for.

Over time, however, many work roles begin to devolve into emotional-based or activity-based relationships. When that happens, managers find themselves spending the majority of their time supporting or empathizing with employees who are not producing at agreed-upon levels.

Performance expectations need to remain front and center in work relationships. Bad things happen when there isn’t a constant reclarification of what is expected from a results and behavior standpoint.

A lack of clear agreements is the basis for all types of discontent.

Be sure to include the bigger picture

Management is about organizing people’s work so that people are actually doing things to help the department, and the organization as a whole, accomplish set goals.

One of the important distinctions you need to address as a manager is whether you are sharing with people the actual results you expect them to produce, rather than just the activities they need to engage in.

If people are going to have a clear understanding of what results the organization is looking for, they need a sense of some of the larger issues the company is facing. For example, where is the company going? What kind of relationship are you trying to have with your customers? What kind of services are you providing?