High School Entrepreneur Helps Students Crib And Compare Notes With MySchoolHelp

There’s a thing out there called the shadow education system. The gist of the shadow education system is that there are many people out there on the web, using its social elements, its open infrastructure, and its distribution mechanisms to serve up one-to-one, one-to-many, and even many-to-many crowdsourced content to people who want to learn and who want to teach.

It’s the thing that inspired me to start my own blog, to legitmize efforts by entrepreneurs, teachers, technologists, and administrators to disrupt and re-invigorate the public education system in America.

From time to time, I interview an entrepreneur in the space. The reason I do this is to put some flesh on this shadow education system.There is a lot of pressure in traditional and mainstream education circles to pretend like it does not exist; to pretend that the only legitimate education out there is one that is stamped and approved by public education’s administrative infrastructure.

I think the more we learn about the shadow system, the more we will be comfortable with the fact that future learning, or what I like to call social learning, is about helping someone deal with reality right now, as part of their education. It is the opposite of the old school way, which is preparing kids for a future that will not exist by the time they exit the system, leaving them woefully unprepared.

In other words, the shadow education system is about learning about the future now, and doing something about it.

Ben Lang, a 17-year-old serial entrepreneur, is co-founder of MySchoolHelp, an online platform that helps high-school students share class notes with their classmates; he’s also founder of EpicLaunch, a blog for young entrepreneurs. Finally, in a sector where disruption is seen as an assett, it’s worth noting that he was legally handslapped by The New York Times for setting up FreeNewYorkTimes.com, a site that helped users skirt the NYT paywall. Here’s a brief glimpse of his story.