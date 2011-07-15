Upgrade Your Memory And Prevent Google Brain Drain

Socrates warned humanity that new advances in communication would have detrimental effects on our memory. Some two thousand years later, it’s still true: New research in the prestigious journal, Science, shows that Google rots your brain. Participants who used Google believing the statements they were searching for would be saved performed worse recalling those statements than those who thought their search terms would be wiped away and no longer accessible. In other words, scientists found that participants were inadvertently outsourcing their brains to Google, even when they were explicitly told to remember the statements they were searching for.

Fortunately, “Google Effects” on memory are mild and can be (most likely) offset with a few simple tricks.

1. Sign up for a scientifically verified memory trainer: Lumosity, an online suite of cognitive games, has been shown to improve attention and recall. Like push-ups for muscles, the brain can also increase its strength through what is known as “neuroplasticity”–the ability for the mind to undergo physical changes.

This is especially important for the aging, as cognitive exercises have been shown to offset the problems related to Alzheimer’s and other debilitating mental deterioration. The sooner users start, the better, as some research shows that exercises have positive effects on the young, but not always for the old.



2. Meditate: Small, regular bouts of meditation have been shown to change brain activity for the better, even for young, healthy individuals. Related to research that shows that Buddhist monks have different brain activity than the normal population, a new study shows that as little as seven hours of total meditation can cause a noticeable effect on the mind. As with Lumosity, meditation is still only a cautiously optimistic field. But there’s no harm in trying.

3. Use visual mnemonics: The seemingly superhuman class of individuals that memorize oodles of random information at the World Memory Championships have no special abilities. Rather, they mentally stitch together facts with mental visuals in systematic ways. For instance, to remember someone named “Bob” at a party, look for a distinctive personal feature and work it into a mental movie. Perhaps if he has a big, pointy nose, imagine him bobbing for apples, piercing them with his nose before he comes up for air.