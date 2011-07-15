How The Evergreen Cooperative Is Lifting Cleveland Residents Out Of Poverty

The story of the Evergreen Cooperative, Cleveland’s worker-owned network of businesses (which you can read more about here) is that of an economic and socially displaced segment of society being reabsorbed back into the local economy while greening and revitalizing their communities. The members are creating more than a network of green businesses, they’re creating a permanent movement that could change the fabric of the city and the lives of its poorest residents.

Its about creating lasting jobs and saving the planet at the same time so that we can pass something down to our kids,” explains Keith Parkham, the first hire at the collaborative.

Parkham, like the rest of his worker-owner colleagues, is from among the poorest neighborhoods in Cleveland. Cleveland is the second most impoverished city in the country, with one out of every three Clevelanders living in poverty, second only to Detroit.

In December 2006, Ted Howard, the executive director of The Democracy Collaborative at the University of Maryland, and India Pierce Lee from the Cleveland Foundation began a series of discussions about the epidemic of wealth disparities in America’s decaying Rust Belt. Reflecting on failed economic strategies of the past, the team wanted to find a path to community “wealth creation,” rather than traditional low-wage “job creation” through big box retailers that ultimately failed to lift communities out of poverty.

To

create wealth and a dedication to reclaiming their communities, Howard

and Lee knew that they had to utilize a cooperative ownership model.

They followed the groundbreaking work of the Mondragon Cooperatives

founded in 1956 by the activist Catholic priest José Maria

Arizmendiarrieta, who had the goal of lifting the Basque region out of

the extreme poverty it experienced in the aftermath of the Spanish Civil

War. (Today, Mondragon has grown into a network of over 120

worker-owned cooperatives generating more than $20 billion in annual

revenue and employing 100,000 workers). All of the

businesses created in the network would be environmentally sustainable,

contributing to the greening of post-industrial Cleveland.

The team tied the new businesses to “anchor organizations”–a local museum, hospital, and university to patronize the nascent businesses that would employ people from neighboring communities, which are home to 43,000 people whose median household income is less than $18,500 and where over 25 percent of the working population are unemployed.