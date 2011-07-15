Facebook Sponsored Stories Performing 2 Times Better Than Standard Ads

When Facebook launched a new form of advertising called “Sponsored Stories” earlier this year, some folks weren’t buying the plot. The new ad unit, which takes content generated by Facebook users and turns it into ads, seemed to be crossing some kind of line.

Six months later, it looks like Facebook actually might have hit upon a powerful new form of advertising. The ads, which grab actions users perform on the Facebook platform (like Liking a brand page or checking in to a restaurant) and turn that into an ad that gets displayed only to the user’s friends, are in fact amplifying word of mouth.

According to Vice President of Advertising and Global Operations David Fischer, the units, which cost the same as standard Facebook ads, are performing, on average, twice as well.

“The key reasons it works is that it is engaging, it is social, and it is reflective of what brings people to Facebook overall, which is to share and connect,” Fischer tells Fast Company.

As for users, Fischer says, they aren’t complaining.