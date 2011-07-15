Microsoft Social Network “Tulalip” Leaked? Eversave Sold For $30M, SpaceX’s Big Rocket Plans, Groupon Coupons Questioned

FaceBallmer. Microsoft may be rolling out a social networking platform, called Tulalip, according to a website claiming to have discovered the leak on socl.com, which now displays a whoopsie message, allegedly from Microsoft. “With Tulalip you can Find what you need and Share what you know easier than ever,” stated a login page before being pulled (see above)–or it’s all part of a giant hose job currently being pulled on everyone. Too tough to say either way yet. The graphic also shows a button for signing into the service using Facebook. Watch your back, Zuckerberg! Kidding. As you were. –TG

–Updated 2:20 p.m. EST

Eversave Deal Of The Day! It’s Sold For $30 million. The Groupon effect is in full effect: Eversave, a daily deals site for women and families, has been snatched up for $30 million by the Connecticut-based marketing firm, Affinion Group. This is telling for a couple of reasons: one, Eversave is part of a 12-year-old company that only within the last year dipped a toe into the still-white-hot deals space; and two, this shows that even the non-Groupons and LivingSocials of the space–the next-tier outfits–are generating excitement and loosening serious purse strings. –MM

Updated 10:10 a.m. EST

SpaceX Begins Its Vandenburg Base. As the space shuttle whirls above our heads in its final balletic dance in orbit with the ISS, SpaceX–as one of the new generation of commercial space industries–is beginning its journey. The firm just broke ground for a new launch base at Vandenburg Air Force base, the first stage in its plan to get the amazing Falcon X Heavy rocket (the most powerful since the Apollo era Saturn Vs) into space as a super-cheap heavy-lift facility in 2013. –KE