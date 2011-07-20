WePay Makes It Easy For “Casual Vendors” To Open Online Stores

Let’s say you’re a 20-year-old college student, and you want a simple way to sell the crafts you make as a hobby to help fund a summer trip. Where do you go?

Flea market? Too time-intensive. EBay or Etsy? Too complicated. Craigslist? Too hit or miss. Thanks to online payments startup WePay, however, there’s a new solution for what we’ll call “casual vendors”–people who aren’t full-time merchants but who need simple store-like functionality so they can do the digital equivalent of setting up a lemonade stand or holding a bake sale.

WePay Stores‘ tools aren’t particularly elegant, and they have none of the bells and whistles of traditional online store-building services, like those available from Yahoo! or eBay. But that’s okay, cofounder and COO Rich Aberman tells Fast Company. There’s an emerging class of users, he says, for whom all of that is too complicated: class reunions that just want to sell T-shirts, for example, bands that want to sell merchandise, or small organizations selling items to raise money.

“We’re giving them a Fisher-Price toy to get their stores up and running in 30 seconds,” Aberman says.

WePay is the Y Combinator company that started three years ago to give people a simple way to bill their friends for certain expenses (in the case of the founders, to collect payments from friends who went on a group vacation). The company has since grown beyond that modest goal, tacking on new functionality that lets small organizations and groups sell tickets, for example, or collect donations.

The addition of the store capabilities is just an extension of WePay’s vision. “Our general strategy is to marry the payment piece with the functionality,” Aberman says, so that users can do more than just collect payments; they can also execute specific types of transactions.