How Groupon Funders Find Their Next Investment: “Office Hours”

Every week, the guys who funded the daily-deals powerhouse Groupon toss out a lottery ticket of sorts and let six completely unvetted entrepreneurs come in and pitch them. They’re calling it “Office Hours,” and while they’re hoping it will help them find the next big thing, they also believe it will simply play a role in juicing up the entrepreneurial community in their home base of Chicago, which, they say, will produce long-term benefits of its own.

Lightbank is the $100 million fund created last year by Groupon investors (and now paper billionaires) Eric Lefkovsky and Brad Keywell. It started holding Office Hours back in May–the brainchild of their third partner, Paul Lee, who recently joined the firm after having spearheaded digital ventures at Playboy Enterprises and the NBC Universal/GE Capital Peacock Equity Fund.

“When I did startups, I remember thinking that unless you knew the right people, it’s really hard to get an audience,” Lee tells Fast Company.

Lee says the sessions, while “an experiment,” are worth it. They don’t cost much–just two hours a week. And they help make the company accessible to the next potential Andrew Mason. Given how easy it is to start a breakthrough tech company these days, the next big thing might not come from a traditional power networker but from a 24-year-old living in his parents’ garage apartment.

The new tech environment “opens up the world for anyone to be innovative,” Lee says. “So why not meet with whoever has an interesting idea?”

About 40 companies have participated in Office Hours so far, and the coveted signups are on a first-come, first-served basis. At a random moment during the week, Lightbank sends out a tweet announcing signups for the next meeting. The six slots usually get snapped up within minutes, Lee says.