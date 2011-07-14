How Escalating Expectations Can Inhibit Your Creativity

One assassin of creativity is expectation escalation. We allow comparisons to affect our current creative engagement. The moment we place concrete expectations on the end results of a project–this upgrade is going to double last year’s sales figures!–we begin closing off potential executions and helpful thoughts because we deem them “not useful enough” in accomplishing our escalated expectations. Doing this too early in the creative process can seriously derail brilliant ideas and prevent them from ever seeing the light of day.

The result of all this is a phenomenon I call “expectation escalation.” As our perceived expectations escalate, we become almost paralyzed with concern about not measuring up. We want our ideas to be fully formed from the beginning rather than giving our creative process time to play out. If we don’t see the idea as stacking up against the best of the best, then we don’t spend time on it. But this ignores the reality that all brilliant creative executions began as infant ideas and had to be tweaked and developed.

I’ve witnessed three sources of unhealthy expectations, and each affects our creating in the same fundamental way. Expectation escalation causes us to self- limit as a result of comparison.

Our Past Work

Have you ever had difficulty getting started on an idea because you were afraid that it wouldn’t measure up to something you’d previously done? Sometimes our expectations for our own work can get in the way of full creative engagement. It’s unfortunate that we are often our own worst critic and that we often criticize and deconstruct our work well before it’s ready.

You have a great idea and, at first, you’re very excited. Soon, though, you begin to think back to previous work you’ve completed, comparing those final products with the seed you’re currently nurturing. Even though your current work is still in its infancy and so of course can’t stack up to a fully formed and executed idea, you’re not willing to give yourself that grace period. Instead, you do a quick assessment of whether the work is worthwhile based on nothing more than these artificial expectations. As a result, you don’t give the idea time to develop.

When you do this you fail to realize that (1) all your past work was once unformed and in midprocess, and that (2) you always remember past work more fondly than you actually felt about it at the time. In hindsight, recalling how a project succeeded is easy, but in midproject, there is always a lot of doubt and confusion involved. We tend to forget the angst and uncertainty we felt while doing the work and instead look only at the end results.