A Sneak Peek At Amazon’s New Tablet

Amazon ‘s entry to the tablet market is long rumored. It was presaged by its own Android App Store, which was modeled after Apple ‘s App Store and was better in many important ways than Google ‘s marketplace. We’re now pretty sure Amazon’s tablet, powered by Android, is imminent.

Hardware

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Amazon tablet’s screen will be roughly nine inches and will run Android–though we don’t know what edition. It won’t have a camera, and Amazon will outsource design and production to an Asian manufacturer–music to the ears of critics who think Kindle design left something to be desired. This detail could also suggest that high production quality is important–the manufacturer would have to come up with something uber-slick if Amazon’s just going to take it as-is.

The lack of camera is also interesting. Apple followed this route with the original iPad, because it was a trailblazer and, frankly, Apple could get away with it. But it resulted in a good deal of criticism. The iPad 2 now has two cameras, one for web video calls, and a fairly low-res rear-facing camera for image capture. Android tablets tend to have two cameras, and some have three. Inclusion of imaging hardware allows all sorts of sophisticated uses including video chats and object recognition via web apps like Google Goggles…and this is something Amazon is taking a pass on.

The rumored screen size is interesting as well–it looks like Amazon is aiming at the iPad and higher-end Android tablets, and is thus adopting a screen tech much bigger than found on its current standard Kindle devices (which roughly equates to a large paperback page in size). Assuming the Amazon tablet will also be primarily used for reading e-books, we can surmise that Amazon has its eye on the information, graphics, and color-rich magazine and textbook markets with the new device.

One other rumor suggests a 10.1-inch device has been contracted by Amazon from Foxconn–which is Apple’s favored manufacturer for iPad and iPhone devices.

That’s about all we know about the hardware, but we can speculate: A large touchscreen, basic button controls for volume and such (ideal for audiobooks), and possibly a Wi-Fi-only option coming alongside a more capable 3G-connected device–that may, or may not use Amazon’s free Whispernet service–because that would echo Amazon’s Kindle strategy.