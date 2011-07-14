Pessimism Rules the Day–And Why We Can’t Afford It

At dinner following a BSR Board meeting in London last month, discussion turned quickly to the potential for a looming crash in global markets (no, sadly, this is not a post from 2008). Round and round we went, debating whether the sovereign and consumer debt levels weighing down Europe and the United States were precursors to another crash in the global financial system.

Unfortunately, the three weeks since then have only deepened these

concerns. The Euro mess is not only ensnaring Italy, Spain, and Portugal

but also is starting to cause banks to restrict their lending. Again,

this is so very 2008. In the United States, the follies over the debt

ceiling have now become so all encompassing that the government in

Washington seemingly is unable to focus on anything else.

This is all quite worrying, and indeed, there is likely a better chance

for a new economic meltdown than any time in the past three years.

Rupert Murdoch is not the only one having a bad week.

But frankly, pessimism is not something we can afford. These challenging times must be about creativity and leadership.

If Washington is consumed with debating whether to make good on past

debts, then business needs to remind us why investing in the future is

our only hope.

If consumers remain sluggish and under siege, then businesses need to

enlist consumers in the war on waste, which seems perfectly suited for

lean times, when all of us have to do more with less.

And as I wrote in a recent post,

periods of economic uncertainty tend to produce great innovations, and

the challenge of creating low-carbon prosperity for nine billion people

is the great challenge of our time.