Pessimism Rules the Day–And Why We Can’t Afford It

At dinner following a BSR Board meeting in London last month,
discussion turned quickly to the potential for a looming crash in global
markets (no, sadly, this is not a post from 2008). Round and round we
went, debating whether the sovereign and consumer debt levels weighing
down Europe and the United States were precursors to another crash in
the global financial system.
Unfortunately, the three weeks since then have only deepened these
concerns. The Euro mess is not only ensnaring Italy, Spain, and Portugal
but also is starting to cause banks to restrict their lending. Again,
this is so very 2008. In the United States, the follies over the debt
ceiling have now become so all encompassing that the government in
Washington seemingly is unable to focus on anything else.
This is all quite worrying, and indeed, there is likely a better chance
for a new economic meltdown than any time in the past three years.
Rupert Murdoch is not the only one having a bad week.
But frankly, pessimism is not something we can afford. These challenging times must be about creativity and leadership.
If Washington is consumed with debating whether to make good on past
debts, then business needs to remind us why investing in the future is
our only hope.
If consumers remain sluggish and under siege, then businesses need to
enlist consumers in the war on waste, which seems perfectly suited for
lean times, when all of us have to do more with less.
And as I wrote in a recent post,
periods of economic uncertainty tend to produce great innovations, and
the challenge of creating low-carbon prosperity for nine billion people
is the great challenge of our time.
There is another reason why all the pessimism may not be warranted. It
is certainly true that stagnation may be with us to stay in the Western
economies. But the plain fact is that we are stagnating at levels of
prosperity unknown in human history. The average middle-class person in
the United States or Europe has comforts, abilities, and, yes, things
that only the richest segment of society was able to claim–or imagine–50
years ago.
While this doesn’t erase the fears that stalk people who worry about
losing their jobs or erase the pressure on companies to meet market
expectations, it is important context for us all to remember.
The impact of this is simple: We have much to lose if we let the
sustainability agenda fall behind even–especially when times are hard.
We also have more ability to invest in a future than we think we do. If
we let pessimism rule the day, a bleak future becomes a self-fulfilling
prophecy. There’s no reason why that needs to be the case.
BSR’s President and CEO Aron Cramer is recognized globally as an authority on corporate responsibility by leaders in business and NGOs and by his peers in the field. He is also co-author of the book Sustainable Excellence: The Future of Business in a Fast-Changing World, about the corporate responsibility strategies that drive business success.