Infographic Of The Day: When Do Criminals Prowl The Streets?

Trulia has produced another wonderful interactive chart, this time showing various types of crime, and what time of day they occur in 25 of America’s largest cities.

Trulia has taken a stab (pun intended) at this data before, in a map showing exactly where crimes occur in a given city. But by offering this data as a time series, it actually ends up being even more interesting, from a sociological point of view. The fact is, the various categories of crime imply different states of mind in the criminal, and as a result, they have a different ebb and flow throughout the day.

Take assaults, for instance. The impulse to beat on someone is clearly crime of passion — it’s not a crime of opportunity. You punch someone because you’re angry, and people get angry all throughout the day. Given that, check out this chart. The timeline is organized from 12:00am to 11:59pm:

As you can see, once you throw out the hours of 3-5 a.m., when most people are asleep, assaults actually happen at a pretty even pace throughout the day. Mornings, afternoons and nights: They’re all equally good times for getting pulled into some argument where a fist flies.

Contrast that with robberies. These are clearly crimes of opportunity: You rob someone with a fair bit of premeditation, and your chief concern is not getting caught. Ergo, robberies usually happen during the day, with peak reporting at about 5 p.m. Why then? Probably because that’s when people start arriving home from work to discover they’ve been robbed: