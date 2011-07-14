Inside Pandora’s New Social Music Mind-Meld

Pandora got social this week. Now your friends are coming along on the Choose Your Own Adventure-style ride through an 800,000-plus song catalog.

The predictive streaming music service is rolling out a new look, new

guts, and, most importantly new social features that will slowly transform the personalized Internet radio experience into a tool for sharing tastes.

The magic of Pandora is that you tell it you like the Clash, and it

spits out five other artists you probably love but might not have

known or listened to in years. Behind it all is Pandora’s algorithm, or “Music Genome Project.” It’s powered by two sets of people: Pandora’s music experts on the front end listening to ripped music tracks and logging their attributes into the Genome; and users on the back end–now at 100 million–picking paths through those attributes by clicking thumbs-up and thumbs-down buttons for individual songs. The Genome has “10 billion pieces of thumb feedback behind it,” Pandora cofounder and chief strategy officer Tim Westergren says.

When it works best, it feels like hearing a favorite song on the radio or getting a rarefied mix tape from a record store clerk. With social, the feeling is multiplied by the number of friends whose musical adventures you “follow” in your “Music Feed.”

The Genome gets a tune-up this week, too, Pandora chief technology officer Tom Conrad tells Fast Company. It now has a third dimension–a “social algorithm”–that helps listeners filter out or include artists according to social-cultural characteristics, or “social connections from a cluster that give a sort of wisdom of the crowd,” Conrad says. So, for example, even though the bands Iron and Wine and Postal Service might never be matched for a listener based on Genome data and thumbs-up behavior, they may be linked via the new social filter. And even though Massive Attack and Jennifer Lopez may share some common characteristics through the Genome analysis, the “social algorithm” knows that the former’s fans would never want to be seen near J.Lo and will factor that into new social-based recommendations.

With friends helping make choices–and adding to Pandora’s data set–song predictions get exponentially smarter for every user. Not only are you telling it whether you like its choices but whether your friends would like those choices, too.