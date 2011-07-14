Make The Right Impression

It is often hard to quantify
precisely what a strong brand consists of. It’s hard because a powerful brand creates equally powerful
feelings in the minds of its market.
We pay plenty of attention to important branding tactics utilizing
social media, websites, and other media.
But I believe that many business owners overlook the power of the “vibe”
they create in person.
Whatever
you may think of Bill Clinton’s politics, just about anybody who met the man
spoke of his charisma and the command he had of a room or a conversation. Do you think that ability helped him
reach the Presidency of this country?
Of course it did … and you may not be planning on running for office, but
the impression you create on those around you will go a long way towards
defining your personal brand–for better or for worse. With that in mind, below are some tips to help you make a
strong first impression. Some of
these may be review–but we can all use a refresher course every once in a
while!
1) You need to look sharp. It’s that simple. This means clothing that is appropriate
to your profession and the occasion, it means being neatly groomed, and it can
even include smelling great!
2) Be confident. A first impression is not the time for
modesty. You are an expert. You are the best at what you do. You are an authority in your
field. Now act like it! Walk like it. Talk like it.
We are all drawn to confident leaders … confidence attracts followers
(and customers!)
3) Make eye contact. When you meet someone, look them
in the eyes. Making eye contact
indicates warmth and confidence–while avoiding it can make you appear weak, or,
even worse for a business owner, it can make you seem like you are hiding
something.
4) Take a moment to think, if needed. Many people,
when they are nervous, will stammer or repeat “um” thirty times per
minute. If you are caught off
guard, don’t blurt out a poorly conceived answer. Take a couple of seconds to process, and then speak. You will be amazed by the difference this
can make!
The first impression you make
on a potential client plays a large role in defining your personal brand to
that person … so make sure it is positive!
JW
Dicks (@jwdicks)
& Nick
Nanton (@nicknanton) are best-selling authors that
consult for small- and medium-sized businesses on how to build their business
through Personality Driven Marketing, Personal Brand Positioning, Guaranteed
Media, and Mining Hidden Business Assets. They offer free articles, white
papers, and case studies at their Web site. Jack and Nick have been
featured inThe
New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Newsweek, FastCompany.com,
and many more media outlets.