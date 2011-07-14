Make The Right Impression

It is often hard to quantify precisely what a strong brand consists of. It’s hard because a powerful brand creates equally powerful feelings in the minds of its market. We pay plenty of attention to important branding tactics utilizing social media, websites, and other media. But I believe that many business owners overlook the power of the “vibe” they create in person.

Whatever

you may think of Bill Clinton’s politics, just about anybody who met the man

spoke of his charisma and the command he had of a room or a conversation. Do you think that ability helped him

reach the Presidency of this country?

Of course it did … and you may not be planning on running for office, but

the impression you create on those around you will go a long way towards

defining your personal brand–for better or for worse. With that in mind, below are some tips to help you make a

strong first impression. Some of

these may be review–but we can all use a refresher course every once in a

while!

1) You need to look sharp. It’s that simple. This means clothing that is appropriate

to your profession and the occasion, it means being neatly groomed, and it can

even include smelling great!

2) Be confident. A first impression is not the time for

modesty. You are an expert. You are the best at what you do. You are an authority in your

field. Now act like it! Walk like it. Talk like it.

We are all drawn to confident leaders … confidence attracts followers

(and customers!)

3) Make eye contact. When you meet someone, look them

in the eyes. Making eye contact

indicates warmth and confidence–while avoiding it can make you appear weak, or,

even worse for a business owner, it can make you seem like you are hiding

something.

4) Take a moment to think, if needed. Many people,

when they are nervous, will stammer or repeat “um” thirty times per

minute. If you are caught off

guard, don’t blurt out a poorly conceived answer. Take a couple of seconds to process, and then speak. You will be amazed by the difference this

can make!

The first impression you make

on a potential client plays a large role in defining your personal brand to

that person … so make sure it is positive!