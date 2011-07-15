Change The World With “Old School” Social Networking

The Milken Institute published a paper earlier this year that points to some fundamental problems with our health care system. Our system has devolved into providing care (it is a health care system) rather than finding cures. It is reactive rather than proactive, focusing on addressing the sick rather than preventing sickness from happening.

Consider obesity. In 1991 just four U.S. states reported obesity rates exceeding 15 percent. Today 49 states do. Colorado is the exception. Two out of every five Americans are obese compared to two out of every 28 French citizens and less than two out of every 100 Japanese.

There are multiple complications causing this problem but one major driver is our system’s inability to coordinate and share information. The Milken paper points out that you can withdraw money from an ATM in any of 200 countries, each with its own bank regulatory system, and see that ATM withdrawal appear on your online bank statement within hours. Yet our medical system has difficulty sharing information about something as simple as your blood pressure.

A few months ago I reported on Best Doctors, an innovative medical health benefits company that is helping attack this problem by coordinating generalist doctors and specialists to radically improve how patients are diagnosed. I recently came across another company, the CollaborativeCARE Conference (C3), that is implementing a creative solution to address the same issue.

C3 is helping grease the wheels of health care. It’s helping patients, primary physicians, and specialists coordinate themselves and share information. Its approach is radically simple. It relies on very little technology. Instead, the company brings these three stakeholders together in person so they can interact face to face.

C3 is the brainchild of John Mooney, who jumped into the publishing industry after completing an English major. His publishing work led him to trade shows and in the early 1990s, he quit his job to build a medical trade show. He sold the company in 2004, and then stayed on for three more years. It was then that he hit on his current idea.

Just as Best Doctors’ president, Evan Falchuk, shared with us, one reason that the U.S. health care system is broken is that upon diagnosis, patients often find their way to specialists too quickly and so are misdiagnosed. Give a child a hammer and everything looks like a nail.