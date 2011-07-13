The Entrepreneurial Renaissance And The Rise Of The Independent Workforce

Before large multi-national corporations, big box retailers, and fast food franchises, the U.S. economy was powered by entrepreneurs and small business owners–an observation Alex de Toqueville noted in his 1835 book Democracy in America:

“What

astonishes me in the United States is not so much the marvelous grandeur of

some undertakings as the innumerable multitude of small ones.”

That was 176 years ago. And although entrepreneurship and small

business has continued to play a vital role in our social, political, and

economic landscape, until the recent economic downturn both had taken a back

seat to “big corporate” on the national and global stage. Now things are starting

to change. We’re on the cusp of an entrepreneurial renaissance that’s been

decades in the making. But what’s really fueling the shift?

Access to low-cost infrastructure

Enterprise-quality

phone systems are now available for as little as $20 per month. “With

readily available cloud-based Unified Communications and VoIP solutions, the

playing field has been leveled, so companies of all sizes can interact to share

information faster, smarter and more effectively than ever before. This technology is now purpose-built for

small businesses to change the way they communicate, and we are doing it at a

price point they can afford” said Wes Durow, chief marketing officer of

Fonality, North America’s fastest growing business communications company.

Sites such as AppSumo

are making it possible for startups and small businesses to promote and/or find

great deals on tons of apps. Now anyone with a solid idea, basic technical

skills, and an entrepreneurial mindset can create a website or fan page for

next to nothing and do so in 30 minutes to an hour–something that would have

been impossible without the likes of WordPress or Facebook.

Gen Y