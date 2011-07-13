The Entrepreneurial Renaissance And The Rise Of The Independent Workforce

Before large multi-national
corporations, big box retailers, and fast food franchises, the U.S. economy was
powered by entrepreneurs and small business owners–an observation Alex de
Toqueville noted in his 1835 book Democracy
in America:
“What
astonishes me in the United States is not so much the marvelous grandeur of
some undertakings as the innumerable multitude of small ones.”
That was 176 years ago. And although entrepreneurship and small
business has continued to play a vital role in our social, political, and
economic landscape, until the recent economic downturn both had taken a back
seat to “big corporate” on the national and global stage. Now things are starting
to change. We’re on the cusp of an entrepreneurial renaissance that’s been
decades in the making. But what’s really fueling the shift?
Access to low-cost infrastructure
Enterprise-quality
phone systems are now available for as little as $20 per month. “With
readily available cloud-based Unified Communications and VoIP solutions, the
playing field has been leveled, so companies of all sizes can interact to share
information faster, smarter and more effectively than ever before. This technology is now purpose-built for
small businesses to change the way they communicate, and we are doing it at a
price point they can afford” said Wes Durow, chief marketing officer of
Fonality, North America’s fastest growing business communications company.
Sites such as AppSumo
are making it possible for startups and small businesses to promote and/or find
great deals on tons of apps. Now anyone with a solid idea, basic technical
skills, and an entrepreneurial mindset can create a website or fan page for
next to nothing and do so in 30 minutes to an hour–something that would have
been impossible without the likes of WordPress or Facebook.
Gen Y
Gen Y represented a societal shift of seismic proportions–a group
of individuals who want more from their jobs and their careers than sitting
behind a desk doing mindless busy work eight hours a day for the next 30-40
years. When they found themselves unemployed in the aftermath of the recession
or otherwise looking for something more meaningful out of work, many opted to start
their own businesses.
“With youth unemployment
at nearly double the average unemployment rate of the general population in the
U.S., now more than ever, entrepreneurship must be validated and promoted as a
viable career path,” says Scott Gerber, serial entrepreneur, Gen Y’er and
founder of the Young Entrepreneur Council
(YEC). This trend was validated by a recent
survey conducted by the YEC and Buzz Marketing Group which found 21% of the
1635 respondents started
businesses because they were in fact unemployed.
Staff shortages
To counteract reductions in headcount, companies are now realizing
they have to tap into the freelance world. “Increasingly, companies are wanting
to buy deliverables on a project basis. They’re looking to tap into a whole new
world of independent specialists,” said Gene Zaino, CEO of MBO Partners, a company that offers
tools and resources to help independent consultants thrive in their careers.
As a result, Zaino’s group has seen record growth over the past year with a 40%
increase in enrollment.
Flash in the pan or a sign of things to come?
Technology has vaporized the chasm between big corporations
and small businesses. Gen Y has flipped the way we think about work and our
careers on its ear. The economy will continue to have its ups and downs and its
recessions. In other words, it looks like the entrepreneurial renaissance might
be here to stay.
Pay Shawn’s digital tree house a visit at shawngraham.me or
continue the conversation on Twitter.
[flickr user davharuk]