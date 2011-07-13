TapIn Bets Google Maps Can Save Local News

The local news industry is in disarray. Local ad revenue has plummeted. Investigative reporting on city councils is withering. And the FCC is scrambling for policy solutions to keep the stalwart of local democracy on life support. But TapIn Bay Area, a location-aware news iPad app from the hackers at the San Jose Mercury News, is reorienting the news experience around Google Maps. Stories, events, deals, and rich multimedia cultural features are mapped with hyper-precision by a team of editors. The app is “a platform to tap into local wisdom,” says Jeff Herr, Vice-President of Digital at the California Newspaper Partnership, a newspaper consortium that helped develop the app.

Big-time players have attempted location-aware news, such as Google’s “News Near You” mobile addition to its news website. But Google’s automated app has the granularity of a bag of bowling balls: it pulls up city-wide stories, not neighborhood tidbits. “That’s a myth, that you can use an algorithm to map the news,” says Herr.

TapIn’s approach is to give every user access to the intrigue of a local expert. In addition to a magazine-style layout of local content, a Google Map is overlaid with rich multimedia features, entertainment events, and a smattering of news stories. An Emmy award-winning producer, Mark Stanoch, leads a team that creates documentary-like features on everything from festivals to cultural landmarks.

Indeed, multiple focus groups have shown that after lightly perusing the front page, users quickly delved into the Google Map, soaking in the local culture of their immediate area and those of their friends and family. The goal, Herr says, is to give readers “a little slice of life around the Bay.”

TapIn also seeks to quench the immediate confusion related to interpretive events, like inexplicable traffic jams or squads of police cars. “Instead of putting a search term into Google and trying to find the most recent or relevant result, that stuff is coming directly to you,” says Luke Stangel, cofounder at Tackable, a location-based network powering TapIn.