Duke Energy CEO Jim Rogers On The Future Of Coal, Nuclear, And The Energy Industry

Duke Energy is one of the largest utilities in the U.S.; after the company completes a $13.7 billion takeover of Progress Energy later this year, it will be the largest utility in the country, not to mention one of the largest greenhouse gas emitters in the nation. We had the chance to chat with Duke CEO Jim Rogers–named one of the 50 most powerful people in the world by Newsweek–about the future of the company and the energy industry.

What have been some of the biggest challenges of running a massive utility?

In the five years since I’ve been at Duke, our biggest

challenges have been several things. One is the recognition that

after 50 years, the real price of electricity is going to rise because of

tighter regulations on coal plants and the recognition that we have to

restrict carbon. [After the merger] we will be [one of the] largest emitters of CO2 in the U.S. We have a

special responsibility to lead on that issue.

We will have

to retire and replace virtually every plant by 2050. In a sense, that

gives us a blank sheet of paper. What will we build in the future? One of our challenges is going to be to try to position the company to totally remake its system of generation and at the same time modernize our grid,

which effectively means going from an analogue grid to a digital grid.

What do you believe the energy mix will look like in the coming decades?

Over the last 20 years we have started using coal in a cleaner way. But there needs to be more technological development to use

it in a low carbon world. Is this carbon capture and storage (CCS)? Is it a system to use algae to

capture carbon and accelerate the growth of algae and then use it as a

biofuel? I think CCS will play a role particularly if utilities are in a region where

the geography works, but that’s predominantly in the Midwest. The ultimate solution to [make coal more sustainable] is

to recycle the carbon. We have

relationships with a number of Chinese companies, and they’re actually more

focused on how you recycle the carbon rather than storing it. On some level, it seems like a more sustainable practice to take it and reuse it rather than store it in the ground.