Engineering Oceans To Suck Up Carbon Has Eco Consequences

“Give me half a tanker of iron, and I’ll give you an ice age,” said biogeochemist John Martin, former director of the Moss Landing Marine Laboratory, several years ago. While admitting to hyperbole, Martin had a point: his discovery that iron dust could trigger phytoplankton blooms in certain parts of the ocean has led some to argue humans should help reverse climate change by fertilizing the microscopic marine plants that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

David Billett was part of a research team from the U.K.’s National

Oceanography Centre studying how natural iron fertilization affects deep

sea biology. “All options in mitigating the increase in atmospheric CO2

need to be kept open,” Billett wrote Fast Company in an email. “[This work] needs to be

supported because it will take time to build up results to assess the

best [geoengineering] methods and how they might be applied.”

The chemical process is quite simple. The growth of phytoplankton is limited by trace elements such as iron. By fertilizing vast swaths of the open ocean with iron, city-sized blooms of tiny marine plants could sequester carbon dioxide and send it sinking to the ocean floor as dead biomass. How much CO2? Early climate models suggest fertilizing Antarctica’s entire Southern Ocean could suck up 1 to 2 billion tons of carbon emissions each year, equal to about 10 to 25 percent of the world’s annual total, says the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute.

Although these efforts, known as geoengineering, are extremely controversial, scientists are not ruling them them out entirely. We are already “engineering” a warmer planet by pumping greenhouse gasses, particulates and chemicals into the atmosphere. It may be that humans can take countermeasures to reverse the process on a comparable scale, although the risks and uncertainties are enormous. Iron fertilization of the oceans is one of those options.

Billett’s team sailed to the Crozet Islands in Indian Ocean, a natural deep-sea laboratory where natural iron from volcanic islands creates large phytoplankton blooms, while adjacent the area remains bloom-free. They studied life three miles below the surface, where “one big mud patch stretches for thousands of kilometers– rather like the Great Plains–hardly changing in depth for great distances.”

Yet all sorts of life survives on those plains, eating the organic matter raining down from above. Fertilizing the surface with iron, it was presumed, changes the food supply at the sea floor and the species who feed on plankton. “Life in the deep ocean is dependent on this food so changes in its supply have the potential to cause large ecosystem changes,” writes Billett. “Our work shows, for the first time, this is so.”