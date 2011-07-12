Facebook Friends The Fuzz, News Corp. Buys Back Shares, Google Offers In NYC

Electronic Arts Acquires Casual Gaming Company, PopCap : The video game giant has made an aggressive move into the online space, with a $750 million acquisition of PopCap, which is best known for the viral hits “Peggle” and “Plants vs. Zombies.” With earnings over $100 Million in 2010 and 30% growth, “PopCap has proven they have the right people and creative culture to sustain this success,” said EA chief execuitive, John Riccitiello. — GF

–Updated 6:45 p.m. EST

Facebook ‘Em. Quick. Take down those pics of you doing bong hits with illegal aliens. The FBI, DEA, and ICE are increasingly getting warrants to search Facebook accounts–without users’ knowledge. Maybe it’s too late. The warrants “typically demand a user’s ‘Neoprint’ and ‘Photoprint’ — terms that Facebook has use to describe a detailed package of profile and photo information that is not even available to users themselves,” Reuters reports. –TG

–Updated 12:22 p.m. EST

News Corp. Buys Back $5Bn Shares. News Corporation’s Board of Directors just approved a move to repurchase some $5 billion worth of Class A and B shares in the company, stepping up an earlier-planned $1.8 billion repurchase. It’s meant to signal bullish confidence in the wake of News Corp.’s involvement in the U.K. phone hacking scandal, and is hedged with language that could allow a change of mind. Will it work to restore market confidence? –KE

–Updated 10:15 a.m. EST

Google Offers Beta Hits New York, The Bay. Google trialled its Groupon-esque Offers system in Portland last month, and now it gets a bigger test on both coasts of the U.S. New York and Bay area residents simply have to sign up at the Offers website, or use their Shopped Android app, and they’ll get local daily deals that seem to include a lot of food-centric tempters for the first day. It’s “just the beginning,” though according to Google, and Offers will soon hit a big list of other U.S. cities. –KE