How Jay-Z, Eminem, And Steve Jobs Can Bring Us To Salvation

Millions of kids idolize hip-hop artists

and rappers and have dreams of becoming one. They think that rapping would be a

great way to get rich. Most of them will never get there. And people that are

talented often have no background in the business side, so they will

disintegrate or lose all of their money.

And there is a proliferation of young

people, and not so young people, who want to create the next Facebook, Google,

Zappos, etc. Most of these people will never get there either.

But, what if we could get some of these

hip-hop moguls, like Jay-Z, Queen Latifah, Eminem, Chamillionaire, Dr. Dre, Ice

Cube, and Missy Elliot, together with some of the tech leaders like Steve Jobs,

Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Tony Hsieh, Gina Trapani, Clara Shih, in dialogues

and round tables?

Here is my vision:

Young people could learn about all

aspects of the music world and the other options like sound engineering,

production, organization, lighting, etc. and about the business of business.

More young people could learn to become

entrepreneurs, and about investing, long term visioning, or becoming successful

in an organization.