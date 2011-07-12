6+2 Things I Learned At The Microsoft Worldwide Partner Conference

The Microsoft Worldwide

Partner Conference (WPC) is taking place this week in Los Angeles. Steve

Ballmer delivered Monday’s keynote speech about the future of Microsoft, along

with help from VP Tami Reller. Sitting in on the lecture and walking the

exhibition hall, here are a bunch of interesting factoids I picked up today:

• 50,000 businesses have tried Office

365 since its release. • Microsoft says 90% of enterprises are ‘committed

to Windows’ • 2/3 of PCs today (300 million) are still running Windows XP. • Windows 8, which was touted as ‘more touch screen, more mobile, more devices, working

with a changing web in a secure cloud environment’ at first glance,

looks like Windows 7 meets the iPad. • A heterogeneous IT environment to

Microsoft seems to be Windows 7 working with … Windows XP. • According to Microsoft, Gartner and

IDC say that Windows Phone will be number 2 in mobile operating system market by 2015.

• Xbox Live TV will be available for the

holiday season … .Just what we need–more ways to get more TV on our TV. In the exhibit hall, Microsoft is showing Microsoft Surface,

a joint effort with Samsung. The idea is

a multitouch ‘Windows’ table that provides a very cool user experience. Several

applications were showcased–including a novel use of the Bing search engine —

where multiple search groups can be opened and dragged around the table

simultaneously, and an “Absolut Mixer” app sponsored by Absolut that is

intended for bars. The app (shown below) allows people to mix music on

two virtual turntables; the app suggests cocktails based on the music and tempo

selected. The Microsoft rep in the booth said there are a variety of vertical uses

in areas as broad as retail, financial services, professional services, health

care, public sector and several others.

Not sure what the killer app will be for Surface, but it is definitely

cool. Windows

Phone is also prominently displayed in the exhibit hall, with a host of hardware

and services partners also plying their wares.

I wasn’t blown away by the user experience; it’s not as intuitive as the

iPhone, but I can see where Microsoft’s marketing clout and its partnerships will give Windows Phone a big boost in the market. Follow @FastCoLeaders for all of our leadership news, expert bloggers, and book excerpts. Microsoft is certainly making a big effort to show that they are a

cool and innovative company. By highlighting the Xbox/Kinect community,

Surface, and Windows Phone, there is a sense that cool things are happening in

Redmond. Back office corporate offerings

like Dynamics and SharePoint don’t have the same kind of prime real estate in the

exhibition hall.