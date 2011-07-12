Trade Your Car For A Free Lifetime Bus Pass (If You Live In Murcia)

People love their cars. They’re willing to maintain a car even when it’s expensive and difficult. In the Spanish city of Murcia, which had become crowded with vehicles, the government decided to try to pry people’s hands off the wheels by offering a little economic incentive. Not only would you not have the inconvenience of trying to park, you could ride the city’s public transit for free for the rest of your life.

To promote the campaign, the city made a series of adorable advertisements showing how unpleasant it is to be stuck in traffic and looking for parking all the time.