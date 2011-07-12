Heart Raps: Give Your Boo The Gift Of Hot Fiyah

We know. When you’re alone in your room, sometimes you stare at the walls, and from the back of your mind, you hear your conscience call, telling you you need a rhyme that’s as sweet as a dove. For the first time in your life, you see you need love.

Whether you flow like L.L. Cool J or … us … Jesse Kramer can write you verses to make your shorty, boo, or even your plain old girlfriend swoon.

Kramer is the founder of ghostwriting startup Rap Rebirth, a web company selling low-cost verses and hooks that’s received recognition from NPR and the Los Angeles Times. Last week, the 24-year-old USC grad expanded the startup’s reach with the launch of Heart Raps, a service that lets consumers buy custom lyrics “for that special someone.” It’s like American Greetings meets American Gangster.

For $50, Heart Raps will pen a 16-line custom rap for whatever occasion. (Shorter or longer verses are available at different prices, too.) Just fill out some basic information–what you’d like the song to be about, who it’s for–and the startup will construct lyrics and send back an audio track for the customer to reference in terms of tempo. “It’s great for birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, or just because,” Kramer says.

Kramer believes Heart Raps serves a growing, untapped online market for personalized greetings–think any number of e-card startups such as Pingg and Punchbowl, or larger brands such as Tiny Prints, which Shutterfly scooped up recently for $333 million.

“It lets people get something that’s customized, and in a unique format,” Kramer explains. “With an e-card, you’re writing a message, which is usually in prose, but it’s limited by your own creative ability or experience. This is something that’s custom written by a professional–it creates a really special moment for the recipient.”