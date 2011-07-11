Comedian Discovers Facebook Video Call Bug, Recommends Paper Towel Patch

New York comedian Tom Kelly has discovered an unnerving flaw for Safari users attempting Facebook’s new video calling feature: You can’t hang up.

“You might think you hung up on the call, but the friend you’re talking to is actually watching you in your bedroom–or wherever you make your call,” Kelly says in the most recent episode of his web series The Tom Kelly Show.

Kelly, who also does warm up for ABC’s The View, tried unsuccessfully to hang up on his buddy Jack (who was using Google’s Chrome browser on his Mac) by minimizing or closing the Facebook chat window, closing Safari, and even relaunching the Finder.

As proof that Kelly was still in camera shot, he held up his middle finger and asked Jack to guess the number of fingers he was holding up.