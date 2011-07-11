Changing How Businesses Think About Water

On July 28, the United Nations will recognize the one year anniversary of its declaring that water is a human right. Here at Dow Water, we’re marking the event by asking the question, “What is the Value of Water?”

A recent Black & Veatch study found that in 2011 “water emerged as the top concern of United States’ utility industry executives.” Every form of electricity generation requires reliable access to water for cooling. Moreover, persistent droughts and increased scrutiny of water pollution have only heightened utilities’ concerns about water risk.

Extreme weather events due to climate change and the resulting costs of adaptation are denting corporate profits and compelling more and more CEOs to address water and resource issues head-on. As articulated by BSR, a global business network and consultancy focused on sustainability, climate change will “test companies’ ability to effectively deliver high-quality products and services.” In a water-constrained world, water is, in fact, the new frontier for forward-thinking business leaders who want to increase productivity and improve human prosperity.

The Carbon Disclosure Project recently provided definitive evidence that water has entered the boardroom. In a questionnaire to 302 of the world’s largest companies, nearly 40 percent reported already experiencing negative impacts of water disruption, from drought or flooding to declining water quality, increases in water costs or pollution.

While companies have started to see the negative impacts of water uncertainty, most lack the metrics, visibility, or incentives to address their water use and risks. A business manager focused on meeting tough profitability standards can’t integrate water into the black and white of a profit and loss statement. Organizations like BSR aim to make the business case for water stewardship, but without incentives to improve water productivity, companies will focus elsewhere.

What is the right model to think about water, which is so intertwined with both basic human survival and business success? How should executives value the vital importance of water and do their part to manage it better? We can learn a great deal from the agriculture industry, which has made a science of “water productivity.” In large part due to improved crop yields, the total productivity of water in agriculture improved by at least 100 percent between 1961 and 2001. Because agriculture accounts for about 70 percent of world water use, the industry has had the strongest incentive and greatest impact.