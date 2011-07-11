Brand/Cause Partnerships: GMC & Invisible People (Part I)

In We First I champion brand and cause partnerships because they provide benefits to both parties. So what is the value to a brand that supports a cause and what value does a cause find in such a partnership?

I recently had the pleasure of speaking to Connie Burke, of General Motors North Central Region Communications, about their partnership with Mark Horvarth who founded the Invisible People movement that is raising awareness and funds for the homeless in the U.S. In Part 1, we hear from Connie about the value of the partnership to the GMC brand and why the gave him a Terrain vehicle to help support his work. Here’s what she kindly shared.

SM: In choosing to work with Mark and Invisible People, did GMC see some parallel between his work and what the brand is doing?

Connie: I’ve been following Mark ever since I met him a year ago at SXSW, and he was the ultimate road warrior, basically working out of his vehicle because he’s always on the road, not just going to speaking engagements and important conferences, but he is also swinging through various cities to visit homeless shelters.When he’s invited to places like SXSW, he attends, but instead of going to the dinners and the parties, he’s the guy out there going to bring a pizza to someone sleeping under a bridge.That really impressed me.Here’s a guy saving the world one person at a time. He’s just a guy out there every single day, slugging it out.Even when he gets discouraged, overwhelmed or emotional, he’s still out there.I can’t think of a better walking example of a perfect fit in terms of the brand’s spirit of determination and perseverance. That’s Mark. Even though I work at a company that mass-produces vehicles, we sell them one at a time.

SM: What would you say the value to the brand is?