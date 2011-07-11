Kids Don’t Read The Bible Any More

Made you look!

You’re not alone. In fact, the title of this week’s column is in the top three most reported spam subject lines, according to AOL.

Now, according to Bloomberg Business Week, there are approximately 93 billion spam emails sent every day. Just think of all that brainpower being used to find the catchiest headlines that will lure cynical scanners into clicking open unrecognized email. I’m not a fan of spam, but as much as I despise it, I’m intrigued by the fine art of headline writing. I am endlessly seeking to understand how one headline can grab the attention of millions, while another barely registers. I’d venture to say that a similar phenomenon is at play, whether it is a spam headline, a magazine byline, or a good caption for a cosmetic cream. It maybe has little to do with the promise, because after all, most are aware that tantalizing headlines are usually far juicier than the actual text, or product, or whatever it is that’s being pushed or promoted.

And yet, we keep falling for those sensational headlines. “Gwyneth Goes Topless” leads to a photograph of Gwyneth Paltrow in stockings, with her breasts well covered by her hands. “Tom Cruise Reveals It All!” turns out to be an article about the actor’s next movie. “Lady Gaga Finally Comes Out” is simply Lady Gaga talking about her support for Japanese earthquake victims. We click on the links, we turn the pages, we buy the magazines, and regularly seek out the story behind the headlines. Furthermore, we are rarely perturbed by the fact that they almost never deliver. On some level, we’ve even come to expect that.

Neuroscience might shed some light on what really goes on in our brains as we willingly head down the catchy headline path. The most likely explanation might be our fear of being left out, of not belonging. A short while ago I conducted a small experiment. Using fMRI, 16 volunteers’ brains were scanned as we exposed them to a range of seductive and alluring headlines. Some of the headlines were taken from ads, others from magazines, and, I’ll come clean, some were taken directly from spam emails.

I was looking to understand what is so seductive about these headlines, often knowing full well that they will not deliver anything close to what we are expecting. What we found, and this is perhaps not that surprising, is that we all really want to believe in things. And despite what we know, hope overrules our rational thought processes, tricking us into giving things yet another chance. This not only explains why we open spam emails, and yes, why we continue buying weekly gossip magazines, it also explains why the billion-dollar cosmetic industry continues to thrive.