Marketers: Why You, Too, Should Be Excited About Facebook Video Calling

The tech world and beyond gathered Wednesday for another big Facebook platform announcement. The social network announced three major new

features: group chat, a new chat design, and video calling with Skype.

More information on the features can be found on Facebook’s blog.

Naturally, at Buddy Media, we are interested in the potential opportunities for brands. As of now, don’t believe all that you read:

there are none.

As a Facebook spokesperson told ClickZ, “Marketers can’t video call people who like their Pages and can’t group chat with fans. Also … Facebook ads can’t be targeted to private information such as chat and messages.”

However, here is what brand marketers and agencies should be excited about from Wednesday’s announcement.

Social Sharing

Before Mark Zuckerberg announced these new features, he laid out Facebook’s view on where social media is going. “Social networking is at an inflection point now,” he said, noting that the big theme used to be about connecting people. “That’s interesting,” he said, but, “that chapter is more or less done at this point. Now the world general believes [social software] will be everywhere.”