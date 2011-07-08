Who Moved My Space Shuttle?

Damn, they moved the cheese again. *

For the past several weeks, a few ‘friends’ on Facebook have

chastised me for my lack of posts, my social media silence, on the fate of

NASA. You see, once upon a time, I

was a space geek and my fellow space geeks just assumed I had something to say. Well, I do. And they aren’t going to like it.

Growing up in Space City USA, we took NASA for granted;

there was always a spare astronaut around at any function. I even baby-sat for the children of

Apollo 7’s Walt Cunningham at some point in my teenage years although Walt

likes to tell people I baby-sat for him.

It was David Crosby of Crosby Stills and Nash along with the

blind date efforts of some of the Challenger widows who turned me into a space

geek. The short story: the Challenger widows set me up on a

blind date with the late astronaut G. David Low. David Crosby of Crosby Stills & Nash introduced me to

astronaut Bonnie Dunbar. Crosby

asked me to coordinate an ‘astronaut field trip’ for Low, Dunbar and a few

others to a CSN show in the early 90’s.

Low was my date for the show and Dunbar brought her friend, NASA plot

Charlie Justiz. For the last 20

years, I have been Mrs. Charlie Justiz. (I told you, this is the short

version.)

I married into the NASA community and was soon hosting many

meals, glasses of single malt scotch, Mystery Science Theater 3000 and Cuban

cigars for various and assorted astronauts and other NASA personnel at any

given time. From there, I created

and founded The Space Store, becoming the leading purveyor of that nasty

Astronaut Ice Cream, astronaut patches and more. I went on to become the de facto space food expert in the

country and then a space marketing/social media consultant. Go figure.

Through it all, I’ve watched NASA do some great things and

some not so smart things. All in

all, it’s been exciting, inspiring and yes, at times, lucrative. I’ve also

watched our space agency become more and more bogged down in bureaucracy as

well as government rules and regulations.

What started as a group of young engineers with a wild dream and goal to

go to the moon turned into politics and the politically correct ‘no’

people. NASA took the most

exciting adventure in the world and turned it into one of the most boring,

unattainable things possible. Have

you ever watched NASA TV? I rest

my case.