Leadership IQ, a research and management consulting firm, reports 67% of employees learn about their jobs from co-workers and not from their bosses! Wow! If this statistic applies to new employees, and why wouldn’t it, what a disaster waiting to happen! Why? Because new employees enter your company trying to figure out how to fit in, how they should behave, what the unofficial company culture–the organization’s “real” culture, not that stuff on the company’s website–really is.

And trying to fit in to their new

workplace environment, new employees engage in “behavior modeling”–social

learning where people learn to do what they see or experience in a hands-on way. This means during the transition period–

the first 90 days of employment–new employees get their cues about how they

need to behave to fit into the company from those who are training them to do

their new job. And since 67% of the time new employees are getting this

information from co-workers and not managers, the opportunity for new employees

to model the behavior of other employees is huge! But what’s wrong with that? Nothing until you realize “The Others” (those employees who

should have been fired yesterday!) do most of the training of new employees in

most organizations! And why would

management put The Others into one of the most critical positions in the

company–the training of new employees?

1. Because

managers don’t realize the detrimental long term impact exposing a new employee

to one of The Others can have on the new employee’s work ethic and level of

productivity for the remainder of the time they are with the company; and

2. Managers

don’t want to assign their Core Employees (those employees that are doing the

best work in the company) to training duties since that means they won’t be

able to continue to produce profits and high level performance while training

new employees.

Of course, the result of this inappropriate training process

is new employees model themselves after The Others and instead of learning good

behavior (i.e. how to be productive and have the proper attitude) they learn

just the opposite and only do the job and never care about the job. And the

organization suffers because these employees seldom reach their full potential

and become Core Employees.

The Lesson: The training of new employees is

one of the most critical functions in any organization! Not necessarily for teaching the skill set new employees need to

be able to do the job, but for the proper inculcation of the new employee into

the organization’s culture. Having Core Employees train new employees gives new

employees the opportunity to “model” what a Core Employee does and how they

behave. This means an increased opportunity for the organization to generate

more Core Employees. And no organization can have too many Core Employees!

P.S.: If you

don’t have a Pre-Boarding Program, and an Onboarding Program and are not using

Core Employees as trainers, expect high turnover and a dilution of your

company’s culture in a relatively short period of time.