Should We Outlaw PowerPoint?

The headline in the July 6 Christian Science Monitor story–“PowerPoint Ban: Swiss Political Party Wants to Outlaw the Software”–looked like it belonged in The Onion. Or it might be a “Tupac is alive!” prank promulgated by media hackers. But no, it’s the real deal. Well, sort of.

The Anti-PowerPoint Party (APPP) is a new movement formed to, as indicated in its website, “influence the public to put a stop to the phenomenon of idle time in the economy, industry, research and educational institutions.” With all of the workplace distractions of betting on sports events, Facebooking, YouTubing, etc. the APPP has called out PowerPoint as the most visible and egregious threat to productivity. The party claims the annual global waste in lost productivity because of lousy PowerPoint presentations is about $500 billion. That’s billion with a “b.” So far Microsoft has not issued an official response.

The APPP’s founder, a professional public speaker named Matthias Poehm, points out that he is not just picking on PowerPoint, but rather all presentation software. PowerPoint is simply the most ubiquitous and hence, has become the target. He says the party’s studies have found that 85% of participants in meetings find that the software-based presentations are “killing motivation.” The APPP wants to solicit signatures to put a referendum on the ballot in Switzerland to outlaw the tool.

That immodest proposal might sound like a good idea for many of us who have been subjected to the slide decks from hell in meetings, even if we philosophically reject the idea of government overreach. I know I have experienced some abysmal presentations in which presenters read every word on every poorly designed slide and there have been occasions I considered faking a personal medical emergency just to get myself removed from the room.

But wait! Mr. Poehm also says he does not really want to prevent anyone from using it. He just wants to raise the level of awareness and conversation through a public debate about it. And in fact, what he really wants is for Switzerland and the rest of the world to use flip charts for presentations instead. Turns out he is a flip chart zealot. Perhaps he likes the smell of the markers. The website states the case rather authoritatively: “Compared to PowerPoint, the use of flip-charts creates a multiple effect for the audience in terms of impact, excitement, and comprehensibility.”

And what if we did indeed switch to using flipcharts in all meetings? Mr. Poehm on his website believes this will create fun and excitement in workplaces everywhere and that the Swiss economy would benefit greatly and ultimately would be seen as innovation leaders for the rest of the planet. We just need to stop using the likes of PowerPoint, which Mr. Poehm likens to a disease.

If he’s right, perhaps the recent global financial meltdown was exacerbated by inane and boring PowerPoint presentations at all the banks, mortgage companies and hedge funds. Perhaps the economic mess could have been averted or at least minimized if we had all been using flipcharts. And admittedly, it’s way cheaper than a $700 billion TARP fund.