If You Want To Raise Funds, Think About People–Not Money

Fundraising is

a tough name for one of the most important, and sensitive, ways to engage

people. Raising funds for your venture

really isn’t about the money. If you want to be successful in this money business,

focus on people, not funds.

One of my

greatest funders has been with me for the better part of 10 years. We started

out slow at $5,000 and it grew to a consistent, annual six-figure support.

Our first big jump in investment was when he funded two new hires,

bringing them on board to join our team.

Next year,

thinking he might want a creative change, I presented an aggressive marketing

plan which could take UniversalGiving to exciting new levels of brand

awareness.

He turned me

down, not funding a dollar. “I don’t like marketing, Pamela,”

he said. “It’s not something I invest in because it’s not easy to

measure.”

I should have

known this due to our conversations, if I had taken more time.

But I did know

that he loved supporting people. He would give money to pay for salaries,

benefits, anything to keep good people. He was a serial–and concurrent

— entrepreneur. So how well he understood that a team is essential to

making your vision run!