If You Want To Raise Funds, Think About People–Not Money

Fundraising is
a tough name for one of the most important, and sensitive, ways to engage
people. Raising funds for your venture
really isn’t about the money. If you want to be successful in this money business,
focus on people, not funds.
One of my
greatest funders has been with me for the better part of 10 years. We started
out slow at $5,000 and it grew to a consistent, annual six-figure support.
Our first big jump in investment was when he funded two new hires,
bringing them on board to join our team.
Next year,
thinking he might want a creative change, I presented an aggressive marketing
plan which could take UniversalGiving to exciting new levels of brand
awareness.
He turned me
down, not funding a dollar. “I don’t like marketing, Pamela,”
he said. “It’s not something I invest in because it’s not easy to
measure.”
I should have
known this due to our conversations, if I had taken more time.
But I did know
that he loved supporting people. He would give money to pay for salaries,
benefits, anything to keep good people. He was a serial–and concurrent
— entrepreneur. So how well he understood that a team is essential to
making your vision run!
Next year I
presented two key personnel and how they would achieve our objectives, making
an ask of six figures. I received the funding.
Key, however,
is my commitment to this relationship with him over those years. Whether
he funded me or not, I came to him for advice, insight, and engagement. I kept
the relationship and truly valued the person. He was always available to
provide wisdom, connections, introductions, encouragement, and ideas.
And he was so very kind that he would take the time even if he
wasn’t invested.
So find out what
interests your donors and investors, and stick with that long-term
relationship. Allow the dynamic to move
and change. You might keep in touch with someone for 10 years and they might
fund you on and off for six. That’s a good record!
Cultivate the
relationship, keep the sincerity, and always as a cardinal rule, express
appreciation for their involvement, no matter what form they choose.
[Image: Flickr user Barry Yanowitz]