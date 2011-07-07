Personal Branding Tips: Be Yourself

Personal branding doesn’t have to be difficult. In fact, the best way to ensure that your personal brand is unique and vibrant is to incorporate your personality into the brand you are seeking to build. In other words, be yourself! If you are a fanatical sports fan, let that become part of your brand. Not only does branding become more fun when you are being true to yourself, but your audience will be able to sense that it is genuine and will pay more attention. Below are ways to incorporate your personality into the personal brand you are building:

1) Make your hobbies a visible part of your

brand. Whether it is a love

for your favorite sports team, your fishing habit, or a less-common interest

such as coin collecting, your hobbies are a great way to give your personal

brand some life and help stand out from the crowd. Incorporate these passions into your blog, your social media

presence, and your “Bio” page on your website. It will make you seem more genuine, more interesting, and it

will give you a chance to bond with clients or prospects who have similar

interests.

2) Show off your family. If you are married and/or have kids,

your family is a major part of your life.

Make them a part of your brand–don’t hesitate to post family pictures on

Twitter, for instance. Once again,

including your family as part of your brand makes you appear much more “real” instead

of one-dimensional.

3) Don’t be shy. Many people are afraid to share opinions, ideas, or even

their sense of humor. While you do

need to be sure that you aren’t offensive or inappropriate, don’t hesitate to

express ideas that aren’t pure vanilla.

You’ll become more interesting and more engaging–and you’ll find that

your clients appreciate getting to know the real you. Injecting a touch of humor into your blog posts, emails, and

social media updates is always a good idea as well.

Many people make the mistake of believing that their

personal brand should be sterile, clean, and one-dimensional. That’s simply not the case! An effective personal brand is based

largely on personality–so don’t be afraid to let yours shine through.



JW Dicks (@jwdicks) & Nick Nanton (@nicknanton) are best-selling authors that consult for small- and medium-sized businesses on how to build their business through Personality Driven Marketing, Personal Brand Positioning, Guaranteed Media, and Mining Hidden Business Assets. They offer free articles, white papers, and case studies at their Web site. Jack and Nick have been featured inThe New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Newsweek, FastCompany.com, and many more media outlets.