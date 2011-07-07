CARE Tech Forecasts Diseases You’re Likely To Catch

What if a software program could give you a list of the top 20 or even 100 diseases that you were likely to develop in your lifetime? Imagine walking out of a doctor’s office with a complete disease risk assessment profile along with a wellness plan to nip all of them in the bud.

Professor Nitesh Chawla at the University of Notre Dame hopes to offer such an assessment with his software engine called CARE (Collaborative Assessment and Recommendation Engine)–proactive medical care that emphasizes disease prediction and preventive treatment, well before diseases manifest.

The practice of medicine is mostly reactive and disease driven, treating illnesses after they have emerged, and doctor’s risk assessments are mostly sporadic educated guesses based on experience, memories, physical examinations, and the patient’s family medical records. Chawla wants to change how prospective health care looks, not only giving doctors an effective tool to help them take care of their patients, but also empowering patients to own their medical futures with the knowledge of diseases they are susceptible to.

“The goal is to determine and minimize an individual’s risk,” says Chawla. “We want to provide every patient with a personalized answer to the question: What are my disease risks?”

CARE uses the vast amounts of data already present in the health care system in the form of alphanumeric designations called ICD-9-CM codes, which are attached to each condition a person is diagnosed with. The program compares codes in a patient’s history plus current symptoms and any lab results with other patients with similar disease profiles to draw up a list of the top 20 or 100 most likely diseases, along with probability factors of how likely they are to contract it.

“Lets say that a person X is diagnosed with eczema, hay fever, hypertension, and diabetes,” says Chawla. “The system prefers a minimum of three diseases to give more matching. The CARE/ICARE system finds all patients similar to X that share those or a subset of diseases in common with person X. Then, it looks for what other diseases those patients have developed.”