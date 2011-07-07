Infographic Of The Day: Why Your Stitches Cost $1,500

It seems like every time a doctor pops in for a brusque, cold 15-second visit it winds up costing $500. It woe to you if that doctor ends up doing anything — for that, you’ll probably end up paying $1,500 for a few stitches. How on earth did this happen?

The good folks at MedicalBillingandCoding.org created an infographic laying out many of the exact reasons why costs are so insane in the American medical industry. But maybe the best part is the myths it helps dispel. For example, it’s all too easy to blame costs on malpractice awards. And on old, fat people. And on smokers and alcoholics. But these are all false:

Point being: When conservative demagogues go on and on about fixing healthcare by addressing malpractice law, they’re not being honest about what’s required.

The true causes are a bit more subtle. It’s here that the infographic breaks down a bit — among the causes of blame, it cites doctors who make too much and an over-reliance on out-patient care: