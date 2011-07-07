Three Steps To Handling The Unexpected

When my friend Sam invited his new girlfriend Robyn to join him for a sailing trip, he was relatively new to the sport. He had pretty strong skills but not a lot of experience. She had neither.

They were expecting it to be a long sail — about seven hours — and spent several days preparing. They assembled maps and prepared their route. They planned to stay close to the coast in case they needed to pull in, though there were a few short crossings where they would be unprotected. They shopped for food, packed emergency supplies, and made sure others knew their intended route.

On the day of the sail, the weather was overcast but they decided to go anyway. Several hours into the trip — as fate would have it right in the middle of one of their crossings — the wind picked up, and dark clouds blew in. Directly in their path, less than a mile away, was a thunderstorm. They were exposed, with lightning crackling around them.

But Sam is a level-headed guy. And what he did — smack in the middle of the action, when most of us would panic — was astounding: he stopped the boat.

He aimed the bow of the boat toward the wind so the sails would go slack. Then he turned to face Robyn and began to discuss options. They could try to go back. They could try to go around the storm. They could try to wait it out. Or they could try to run through it.

The conversation didn’t take long because they didn’t have a lot of time. They weighed the options and the risks and decided to run through it. The waves were big and Robyn got seasick, but they made it through fine.

After the trip, we all had dinner, and I asked Robyn whether she wanted to go sailing again.

“Tomorrow,” she responded. I commented that she must really like Sam.