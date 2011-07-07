Why The Facebook-Microsoft Alliance Should Worry Google

The parallels between Microsoft and Facebook have always been strong. Founded by college dropouts from Harvard, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, the two have overcome vicious competition to create some of the world’s most influential technology companies and ubiquitous products. And though times have changed for the nearly four-decades-old Microsoft, never have the connections been stronger between it and Facebook.

Yesterday the two companies cemented their relationship with the announcement of a new strategic partnership. Part of a deal with Skype, which Microsoft is in the process of acquiring for $8.5 billion, the new service will give Facebook’s hundreds of million users access to free video chats with anyone on the network. It was a partnership that both Zuckerberg and Skype CEO Tony Bates described a mutually beneficial: Facebook gains access to a world-class video service, while Microsoft gains access to the world’s largest social network.

“We have a really good relationship with Microsoft,” Zuckerberg said. “Now that you [Skype] are owned by Microsoft, that gives us the sense of stability that it’s going to be with a company we can trust–that we know we have a longstanding relationship with.”

Indeed, as Bates explained, Facebook was the very first stop for Skype after the details of deal came online. “The day we announced, we came to see Mark,” he said. “For both of us, [Microsoft CEO] Steve [Ballmer] and I, it was the most important strategic relationship.”

It’s far from the first strategic partnership between Microsoft and Facebook, either, as Zuckerberg noted. The companies have been working together closely for years now. Back in 2007, Microsoft took a $240 million equity stake in Facebook to form a strategic alliance–in fact, it came to light that Microsoft had actually tried to buy Facebook for $15 billion at that time. Microsoft became the exclusive third-party ad platform partner for Facebook, and began selling advertising for the social network both domestically and abroad.

The partnership has only flourished–when Microsoft purchased the equity stake, Facebook boasted just 50 million users. Now? Zuckerberg says they’ve hit 750 million users, and expect to hit a billion in the near future.