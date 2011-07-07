Foodzy: Making Dieting A Game For You And Your Friends

How much food did you eat yesterday? What about the day before? You probably know generally, but we’re in an age now of hyper measurements of personal data and it’s high time you could track what you had eaten every day and every meal. That’s what new startup Foodzy helps you do. There are also obvious health benefits. If you can measure your food, you can measure your calories, and then eat fewer of them. Especially if your friends are there keeping you honest.

Foodzy, a self-funded startup based in Amsterdam, launched in private beta in April and opened to the public this week. Users can save their data for a limited time for free, or get full access to your data, charts, and diet planning for $15 a year. Says Marjolijn Kamphuis, one of Foodzy’s founders: “Being a big food lover, I’ve always had a hard time keeping my weight steady. The problem is that in the long term, diets are extremely unhealthy and they are hard to maintain. The best way to stay fit is by eating varied, not too much and not too little.”

The app makes this more fun than other food tracking apps by giving calories a fun new name (bits) and using–what else–badges. Eat vegetarian for a day and get the “I <3 Veggies” badge, for instance. A bit translates into 20 calories. If you’re interested in losing some weight, you’re going to want to eat fewer bits than you did last week. Says Kamphuis: “By introducing game and social elements in your eating habits, we try to encourage people to maintain a healthy lifestyle over long term, and bring back the fun in enjoying food with friends.”

Sure, there are other apps out there that track your calories, and Weight Watchers has been gamifiying watching what you eat since before the Internet existed. What might set Foodzy apart, other than it’s cute Web 2.0 design, is twofold: the social connections and the crowdsourced database of food items.

As more and more people join (Foodzy is aiming for 30,000 users by the

end of the year and 250,000 by the end of 2012), you’ll also start being

able to see what your friends are eating. This could be a good way to

keep your intake of bits down, not wanting to embarrass yourself in

front of your friends as you binge on some cookies, but Kamphuis sees a

more social aspect to it: “On my dashboard I am able to see what the

‘food match’ between me and my friends is, the same way Last.FM has been

comparing me and my friend’s music taste for ages! I am now able to

share recipes with my friends or hook up with them in real life for

dinner because I notice we have similar taste.”