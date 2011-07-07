The Technologist In Maid’s Clothing

There is something going on that will increasingly complicate the lives of the analysts, investors, regulators, and lawyers whose lives depend on a tidy classification of companies by industry.

As the research in my upcoming book indicates, the most competitive companies today do not try to fit themselves into standard industry lines. They know exactly who they are and what they are good at, but these things are no longer dictated by standard industry codes set by the Interpretations Committee (SIC).

Is Google an advertising, software, online-service, payments, or mobile phone business? Is Apple a computer, software, design, or digital entertainment company?

Last week in Boston, I visited a company that precisely illustrates this trend. MaidPro runs one of the U.S.’s largest maid service franchises. Its more than 100 franchisees run independent businesses composed of teams of maids who travel to clean clients’ homes. They currently conduct more than a half-million cleanings per year and generate nearly $50M in revenue.

As the elevator opens into their offices just steps away from the sports stadium that hosts the Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins, conspicuously absent are chlorine fumes or bottles of Windex. Instead one is met with a setup out of Silicon Valley: colorful walls surrounding open-space cubicles in which young MaidPro workers manipulate propriety software. You see, while MaidPro is a maid service business, it is also a software company.

It wasn’t always that way. The company’s founder, Mark Kushinsky, shared with me that he started out planning to simply run a maid service business. As he got better at running it, he was inspired to try turning it into a franchise. That was the first time Mark really experienced the difficulty–and potential genius–of strategically crossing industry boundaries. “My big ‘aha’–or really ‘uh oh’–was that franchising is a completely different business than the underlying cleaning business.”

It requires a different skill set and focus. A franchisor’s purpose is not just to serve end users; it must also serve its franchisees. This means not only making sure the bathrooms and kitchens are clean, but also that maids are happy, customers can sign up easily, and everything else that goes into ensuring franchisees are running the best business they can.

MaidPro’s core customers were no longer people with dirty homes; they were entrepreneurs seeking to build a maid service business. This shift brought MaidPro closer to its real purpose: figuring out how to make a service business deliver better results more efficiently.