Mark Zuckerberg, Nonplussed By Google, Sets Facebook’s New Course

This week Google launched its first step in revolutionizing the social network as you know it. And Mark Zuckerberg feels just fine.

At a press conference today to launch the company’s new chat features, the Facebook CEO said the entrance of Google and others into the social space “validates” his company’s view that social is the wave of the future.

“You’re going to see is a lot of companies that haven’t traditionally looked at social networking in their apps, not just Google, [entering this space],” he said.

Zuckerberg’s equanimity stems in part from the fact that his company has a new strategic focus. If the past was about building the social network itself, the future, he said, was about enabling other companies to build new, socially infused applications on top of that.

“Our job is to stay focused on building the best service for that,” he said. “And if we do that, then there’s a massive market and a lot of value to be built in the world. And if we don’t, then someone else will do it.”

Social networking is at “an inflection point,” Zuckerberg said.