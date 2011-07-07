Percolate: The Microblogging Platform Where Tumblr And Twitter Go To Hang Out



Noah Brier is drinking coffee. It’s cold and damp outside in Tribeca; inside the coffeehouse, it’s not much better, with soggy sneakers squeaking by and rain jackets dripping wet. But Brier’s espresso sipping is apropos for a different reason. The Barbarian Group veteran, founder of Brand Tags, and No. 59 on Fast Company‘s Most Creative People list is taking me through his new startup, Percolate, which, as Brier explains, is all about coffee.

Percolate, currently in its “double secret alpha” version, is a blogging platform that provides curated content for you to write about. The service taps into your RSS and Twitter feeds, culls content based on your interests–the stuff that “percolates up”–and then offers you the ability to share your thoughts on the subject with friends. “We’re trying to make it easy for anyone to create content,” Brier says, “to take away from the frustration of staring at that blank box and trying to figure out what to say.”

In many ways, Percolate aims to be equal parts Tumblr, Google Reader, and Twitter. Like Tumblr, user content is divided between your own feed–called your “Filter”–and your follower feeds–called your “Brew.” But instead of having to post your own content, Percolate features a steady stream of interesting content, from you and your friends, for you to comment on.