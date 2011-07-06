The Casey Anthony Brand Wins

Yesterday’s surprising verdict was, simply put, a supremely emotional consumer purchase decision. Though a potential death sentence was at stake, the process by which jurors acted as purchasers followed well-established patterns of perception. Jurors listened, drew conclusions, and eliminated unpleasant realities that interrupted their existing belief structures in the same way that consumers hear product arguments–or political arguments–and toss out the inconvenient, or painful.

To continue the metaphor, the prosecution lost because they

acted like product managers, PowerPoint logic in tow. The product manager says, “Buy our widget for

all these rational reasons” and the state argued, “Buy our argument for all

these rational reasons.”

But the defense understood that the case rested on the

strength and believability of the Casey Anthony brand–a brand that the media

had been trashing for years before the trial began. Even

though she never took the stand, the case rested on whether or not the jury

believed she was capable of the horrific murder of which she stood

accused. So while the state tried to

connect, the dots, the defense knew that they had to overcome the viscerally

toxic aspects of her behavior by creating an emotional scaffold for jurors to

grab onto, a neural framework for re-branding her, for thinking of Casey

Anthony in a way that would allow them to resist the prosecution’s logical appeals.

The defense knew that the music mattered as much, if not

more than, the words.

Here are three branding strategies that that the defense

successfully leveraged:

• Create positive associations that link to deeply-seated

emotional networks.

The defense showed a lot of footage of Caylee to convince

the jury that Casey was a good mother.

It worked. Images are depth

charges that function on an unconscious level.

Those videos branded Casey brilliantly, connecting her with existing, powerful

imprints of mothering. After all, bad mothers don’t care enough about

their children to memorialize every detail of their lives. That footage normalized her, made her

relatable.