Going Once, Going Twice: A New Company Helps You Buy And Preserve Land At Auctions

Leave it to the Dutch. Inventors of stock markets and the first speculative bubble (the tulip mania of 1637), Europe’s merchant savants have devised a new commercial transaction: the landscape auction.

Devised by the advisory firm Triple E, the landscape auction puts conservation on the block. Unlike at most other auctions, no one takes home or deposits their

winnings. Instead, bidders walk away having contributed to a new way of

conserving natural places when public dollars and private donations fall

short. The Amsterdam-based company is intent on making them a permanent feature of private land conservation around the world.

“It is a market-based instrument to conserve nature, and the market is potentially very large,” Triple E’s landscape auction director Daan Wensing wrote in an email. “The perception that tax dollars alone can save the landscape has changed.”

Triple E ran America’s first landscape auction last year for the White River watershed of Vermont. During the course of an afternoon, one small corner of the country was parceled up, auctioned off and conserved for the highest bidder: One winner claimed a prime slice of restored streamside vegetation habitat for the Chestnut-sided Warbler, another pocketed 10 new trees along the White River for a cool $100.

It’s not exactly Wall Street, but then it’s still early days. Since 2007, Triple E says it has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars through more than 20 landscape auctions held in the U.S., Netherlands, Germany, and Poland (see a campy video of first one here in the Netherlands).