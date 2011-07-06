Jimmy Wales, Wikipedia Go To College

Wikipedia has evolved from the hobby of amateur enthusiasts to a fully financed priority of academics and government agencies looking to improve what is quickly becoming the world’s first source of information. Just last month, the United States National Archives announced a “Wikipedian In Residence,” a full-time liaison to the Wikipedia community. Weeks earlier, the Association for Psychological Sciences put out a PSA calling on all academics to assume editing Wikipedia was part of their regular intellectual duties.

Cofounder Jimmy Wales approaches the growing success with a bit of modesty. “I’m not sure if we are becoming a default ‘official’ source of information” he tells Fast Company, “but we are certainly the first port of call for hundreds of millions of people already.”

With growing exposure, Wales and the Wikimedia organization felt the need to keep pace with the blinding speed of scientific innovation. “There are a great many areas of human knowledge which are currently underrepresented in Wikipedia, and we want to change that,” he says. One such solution was a $1.2 million grant and 32-university-strong partnership to bring entries, especially ones on public policy, up to academic standards. Wales says the project is just wrapping up, complete with a comprehensive evaluation system based on neutrality, accuracy, and topic coverage.

The debate over Wikipedia’s accuracy is as old as the website itself. Some of the most recent evidence argues that Wikipedia is a reliable source of information on precisely the kinds of public policy and political issues that the grant was most concerned with improving.

One of the most thorough sources for evidence on the website’s reliability is, ironically, Wikipedia itself (there’s even a mind-twisting meta-debate over whether the article on reliability is reliable). Appropriately enough, Wikipedia also maintains a running entry on “Errors in the Encyclopædia Britannica that have been corrected in Wikipedia.”

The obsessive self-evaluation and academic outreach is beginning to win over Wikipedia’s toughest critics: professors. “I was categorically against my students using it altogether. I would explain that there are simply better, more trustworthy places to find information,” Professor Peter Shulman told US New & World Report. “Now, I’m more open to what Wikipedia offers. Saying it’s off-limits won’t stop students from using it, so I’ve switched to helping students understand when it’s useful and when it’s not.”