Will iPad 3 And iPhone 5 Come With App To Track Rumors Of iPad 4, iPhone 6?

Will the iPad push Apple to being the top portable computer maker?

Depending on how you count a portable computational device, Apple could be poised to assume the top spot in selling portable computers in the next year or so. If you add up 40 million iPad shipments and 15 million MacBooks predicted in 2011, that beats HP’s predicted 50 million laptops by a nice round 5 million.

In one year, iPad snags 1% of browser share around the whole world

No matter if you think the iPad’s not equivalent to a laptop, it’s an incredible success. And it’s changed how the world uses computers: In just over a year of availability, the iPad has won 1% of total web browsing activity around the world, and 25% of U.S. mobile browsing.

iPad 2 about to get big boost?

iPad sales may be about to get a huge boost. (Or their PR already has.) Parts suppliers may have pushed past previous bottlenecks in production to make 5 million units in June and another in July. That suggests that Apple may be able to sell up to 15 million iPad 2s in the third quarter alone.