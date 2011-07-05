The Web-Happy, Mobile-Friendly Casey Anthony Murder Trial Industry

If you’ve turned on a TV or radio or fired up the Internet in the last few months, you know Casey Anthony is the 25-year-old woman accused of cleared of murdering her 2-year-old daughter Caylee in Orlando in 2008.

What you might not know is that the circus that’s sprung up around her trial has become more lurid than the details coming out of the courtroom. The glut of Caylee- and Casey-related merchandise has made for the kind of pop-up business that could only be powered by the web, smartphones, and social media.

Since the trial began, CafePress.com users have created a bevy of wares featuring angelic photos of Caylee; you can pick up T-shirts ($23-$27), Sigg water bottles emblazoned with the tot’s image ($24), a shot glass ($12), or even a baby onesie ($15.50). There are plenty more shirts to choose from, too, including those emblazoned with quotes from the case that only diehard “fans” would be familiar with like, “You have also attempted to put electronic leashes on files, have you not, sir?” ($26).

Or show your love for Gerus the cadaver dog that found Caylee’s body ($23), without whom you’d be stuck watching the simulated version of these events on Law & Order SVU.

“Free Weezy” tees, these are not.